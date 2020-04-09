Nigeria: World May Face Serious Epidemics in Future - Scientists

9 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

The world will face serious infectious disease threats in the future if concerted efforts are not made to address the critical connections between environmental degradation and disease vectors, the G-Academies of Science and Medicine has said.

The G-Academies of Science and Medicine is a global association of certified experts in science and medicine across the world.

The group, in a statement yesterday by the Nigerian Academy of Science, a member of the group, said in order to prevent future outbreaks of novel pathogens, policy makers must work with scientists and medical experts to address all the connections between environmental degradation and disease vectors.

