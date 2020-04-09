Somalia: COVID-19 - Somalia Reports First Death As Cases Rise to 12

9 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

Mogadishu — Somalia's Federal Health Minister, Dr Fawzia Abikar Nur, on Wednesday night confirmed the country's first death due to the coronavirus and announced four more confirmed cases, raising the number to 12.

In a statement, Dr Nur said the person who died in Mogadishu was a 58 year-old citizen who had never left the country.

The ministry had announced the person's test results on Tuesday, saying he was the country's eighth patient.

It also reported that one person had recovered and asked the public to be vigilant and adhere to the ministry's guidelines on fighting the Covid-19 disease.

Of the 12 cases, the first seven are persons from outside Somalia while the rest are citizens with no history of recent travel.

The ministry also announced that it has set up a laboratory specialising in Covid-19 blood analysis in Mogadishu, ending the burden of sending samples to Kenya or South Africa for testing.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.