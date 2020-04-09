Kenya: Govt to Enlist 1,000 Additional Doctors in Upscaled COVID-19 Response - DP Ruto

9 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The government will this week advertise 1,000 additional jobs for doctors in part of upscaled efforts to contain coronavirus, Deputy President William Ruto said on Thursday.

Ruto who spoke during a media briefing at his official State residence in Karen said the Public Service Commission had already embarked on the process of listing 5,400 medical personnel to support earmarked COVID-19 isolation and treatment facilities countrywide.

"The reason why we are recruiting additional staff is because it is necessary for us to enhance our capacity to manage this pandemic because when we roll out the mass testing, the numbers of people infected with COVID-19 will go up," said the DP.

The Deputy President also said the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) had embarked on the process of stockpiling medical supplies and equipment to mitigate gaps.

Ruto said the 600-bed capacity Kenya University Teaching and Referral Hospital had been equipped to manage COVID-19 patients.

He further urged Kenyans to take personal responsibility in the fight against the virus, urging them to adhere to the interventions issued by the government.

The Deputy President said defeating the virus doesn't need a nuclear bomb or a mighty army, but simple basic hygiene practices.

"Simple behavioral and hygiene measures such as avoiding handshakes, washing hands with soap, sanitizing, wearing masks, social distancing and staying at home; simple as they seem they guarantee us a decisive blow against this virus," he said.

Ruto said it is the responsibility of every Kenyans to go an extra mile and ensure their families and friends adhere to the safety measures given.

"Corona virus can't move, it needs our bodies to transfer from one place to another, curtailing our movement will hugely prevent the movement of this virus," he added.

The DP also urged employers to adopt a split shift system so as to minimize congestion in work places.

He also appealed to financial services sector more specifically the banking industry review due loan commitments in line with hard economic times their clients may face.

