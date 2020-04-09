Uganda: COVID-19 - Museveni Bans Public Jogging, Limits Boda Boda Operations

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has tightened restrictions to prevent further spread of coronavirus in the country.

In a televised address on Wednesday night, the president announced that he had banned jogging on public roads and further limited operations of motorcycle taxis locally known as boda boda.

"I saw a video of so many people on the Northern Bypass walking and running around that they are exercising. This should stop. If you want to exercise, you can do that indoors. I will show you how it is done tomorrow [Thursday]. I will do a video for you tomorrow," he said.

He cautioned boda boda operators against carrying more than one passenger and limited their hours of operation to until 2pm.

It was Mr Museveni's fifth address to the nation since the outbreak of the Covid-19 in the country, with tally of infections at 53 after one person tested positive on Wednesday.

The new restrictions come as Ugandans count down towards the end of the 14-day total lockdown announced on March 30.

President Museveni, however, said that the lockdown would be reviewed depending on progress in tracing persons who have been in contact with coronavirus patients.

Of the 53 cases, 13 are local infections according to Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng', while the others are of people who had travelled from countries reporting Covid-19.

Uganda has tested some 3600 samples so far, according to health ministry.