Kenya: COVID-19 - Kimilili Police Arrest Woman Who Escaped Quarantine

9 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Brian Ojamaa

A woman has been arrested and forcefully quarantined in Bungoma County following her escape from Kimilili Sub-county hospital, where she had been taken earlier.

Brenda Naliaka Mukhwana, 31, was quarantined after showing symptoms of the Covid-19 disease, stated a police report at Kimilili Police Station, where she was taken.

Ms Mukhwana was identified after travelling from Nairobi County on April 1.

She was taken to the hospital but escaped on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report that Dr Caleb Watta filed with police.

The woman hails from Temba Temba village in Chebukwabi Location, Kimilili.

She was arrested at her home by a multi-agency security team that had mounted a search.

COUNTY MEASURES

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has put in place tough measures to curb spread of the virus, including banning Nairobi residents from traveling to Bungoma.

President Uhuru has banned movement into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties for 21 days, as this is where most cases of the coronavirus have been reported.

So far, Bungoma County has not confirmed any single case of the disease.

The county has also started mass production of masks at Wekelekha vocational training institute that will be distributed to residents free of charge.

It has also set up an isolation wards at Webuye hospital, Webuye KMTC and Lugulu Girls' High school.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.