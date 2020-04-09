Kenya's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 184 as Five More Test Positive

Kenya on Thursday recorded five more cases of the Covid-19 disease, raising its total number to 184.

In the daily update by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the government said three of the new patients are Kenyans and the others foreign nationals.

Mr Kagwe said three had travelled from Tanzania, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

Three of the five cases were recorded in Nairobi and the others in Mombasa, he said, adding only one of the patients had been in quarantine.

Regarding quarantine facilities, the government said it had closed those at Trademark and Hill Park hotels and that all other mandatory quarantine centres would be shut by the end of the week.

AGES

The CS said the five positive cases were recorded after the testing of 308 samples.

He also reported that a patient had died in Mombasa, raising Kenya's death toll to seven, and that the number of recoveries stood at 12.

Mr Kagwe further said three of the five new patients are male while two are female.

In terms of the age distribution of all the 184 cases, he said three were below 15 years old, 49 in the age 15-29 group, 119 in the age 30-59 group and 13 above age 60.

One hundred and seven of them are male while 77 are female.

While detailing the patients' ages in its press briefing on Wednesday, the ministry appealed to the public to adhere to the government's directive on preventing spread of the disease.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Looking at age distribution, the coronavirus disease is affecting the more productive members of our society. This means we need to take charge and observe the interventions put in place," Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr Mercy Mwangangi said.

PREVIOUS UPDATE

In the update on Wednesday, the ministry announced confirmation of seven more cases of Covid-19, which raised the number to 179.

In terms of contact tracing, it said 2,004 people had been monitored and 1,426 of them discharged.

Health officials were following up on the rest, Dr Mwangangi said, adding a total of 5,278 samples had been tested in Kenya by that day.

The CAS also said the government was considering home care for mild or moderate cases. She said that 178 of the 179 cases Kenya had as of Wednesday were of this nature.

The Covid-19 disease has killed at least 89,418 people worldwide since it was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019.

At least 1,529,640 infections and 337,210 recoveries have been reported globally, according to Worldometer's count on Thursday.