Tunis/Tunisia — Mourad Trabelsi, jailed in Mornaguia prison since June 24, 2012, died Wednesday at around 6:30 pm at the Charles-Nicolle hospital in Tunis.

Spokesperson for the Directorate General of Prisons and Rehabilitation Sofien Mezeghich said Mourad Trabelsi, brother-in-law of former President Ben Ali, was admitted on March 27 to this hospital where he died, a priori, of a heart attack.

The official told TAP by phone a judicial enquiry was initiated to determine the causes of his death.