Tunisia: Coronavirus - 5 More Infection Cases Reported, Total Rises to 628

Tunis/Tunisia — Five more confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded nationwide out of 604 tests carried out on April 7, bringing total confirmed cases to 628 since the beginning of the epidemic, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement 140 tests were performed in the reference laboratory of the Charles Nicolle hospital, 245 tests at the Pasteur Institute of Tunis, 58 tests at the Fatouma Bourguiba laboratory in Monastir, 89 tests at the laboratory of Farhat Hached hospital in Sousse and 79 tests at the laboratory of the Habib Bourguiba hospital in Sfax, bringing the total number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic to 8878.

Cases of infection with the virus have been recorded in 22 governorates and are distributed as follows:

Tunis (147), Ariana (77), Ben Arous (62), La Manouba (32), Nabeul (12), Zaghouan (2), Bizerte (16), Beja (02), Le Kef (05), Sousse (51), Monastir (29), Mahdia (11), Sfax (30), Kairouan (05), Kasserine (2), Sidi Bouzid (05), Gabes (09), Médenine (62), Tataouine (18), Gafsa (11), Tozeur (01) and Kebili, (39).

The number of deaths from COVID-19 rose to 24, broken down as follows: Sfax (4), Sousse (4), Ariana (3), Le Kef (1), Mahdia (1), Tataouine (1), Bizerte (1), Tunis (2), Médenine (2), La Manouba (2), Sidi Bouzid (1), Nabeul (1), Ben Arous (1).

The Ministry has also indicated that, in the context of the health control of all arrivals in Tunisia, 19,414 persons have been placed in mandatory isolation, of whom 19,266 have completed the quarantine period, while 148 are still in isolation nd under daily surveillance.

The Ministry has also reported that nearly 3,000 of those who have had contact with the infected persons have been placed in self-isolation.

According to the same source, this change in the epidemiological situation points to a more rapid spread of the coronavirus in the coming weeks, as long as the measures recommended by the Ministry are not complied with in several regions and on many occasions.

The Ministry has therefore urged citizens to fully respect the law and the measures adopted to that end, including the accommodation of patients carrying the coronavirus in hospitals and nursing homes prepared for that purpose, in order to stem the spread of the virus.