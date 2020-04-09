South Africa: Top Health Adviser Says Nation's Coronavirus Testing Approach Was Initially Too Limited

analysis

The chair of South Africa's Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, has acknowledged that the country's initial approach to coronavirus testing may have been too restrictive. Abdool Karim made the comments during a Daily Maverick webinar on Wednesday, in which he also explained why SA's approach to the pandemic has been unique internationally.

"The area we fell short, I feel - and I take the blame as much as anyone else - is that we didn't do enough testing because we didn't release the requirements for testing; we didn't ease the criteria for testing," Abdool Karim said.

"We didn't ease it for perhaps good reason, but the net effect is that we are now playing catch-up."

Until a few days ago, coronavirus tests in South Africa were reserved for people who fell into the following categories: those who had developed some respiratory symptoms and had either returned to South Africa from countries with local transmission within the past 14 days or had had close contact with a confirmed coronavirus case.

As...