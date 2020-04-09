Africa: Land Before Time - a Rare Glimpse Into the Life Cycle of the 'Impala' of Dinosaurs

9 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun Smillie

The gift of X-ray vision has allowed scientists a peek into the mechanics of deep evolution, which surprisingly hasn't changed in 200 million years.

X-ray vision, provided by the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESRF) in France, has enabled palaeontologists from the University of the Witwatersrand to study delicate dinosaur embryos hidden inside 200-million-year-old eggs.

The embryos were Massospondylus carinatus, a 5-metre long herbivore that once roamed what is now the Free State. The nest of eggs were discovered in 1976 in Golden Gate Highlands National Park and are believed to be among the world's oldest dinosaur embryos.

But these youngsters were not giants like their parents; their tiny skulls were just 2cm in length, and they had teeth thinner than needles.

The X-ray scans, however, were able to create 3D images of the embryos, with such resolution that the researchers could focus in on individual bone cells.

"No one has looked at dinosaurs like this before, and the reason for this is that you need a really high-powered CT...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.