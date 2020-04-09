South Africa: Fighting Dual Infections of COVID-19 and Corruption - Part One

9 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Thandekile Moyo

"When I heard the words 'lockdown' and 'deployment of security forces' in the same sentence, I wondered if the action was being taken to curb the spread of the virus or curb the spread of dissent," writes Zimbabwean activist Thandekile Moyo.

When it became clear that Covid-19 would not spare Zimbabwe, attention turned to the country's readiness to combat the deadly virus. Many feared that after years of neglect and decay, the health system was simply unprepared to deal with a pandemic of this magnitude.

Encouraged by the response of the South African government to Covid-19 - it had become clear that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was taking notes from President Ramaphosa- some believed that the crisis presented the ZANU-PF government with an opportunity to redeem itself by mounting an equally serious response.

So when Ramaphosa announced a limit on gatherings of more than 100 people, Mnangwagwa followed suit. When South Africa decided to lockdown, many hoped that Zimbabwe would do the same, despite the complications that would come with such a drastic move.

A health officer checks temperature of a police officer (C) before Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa speech at the launch of the Covid -19 Preparedness and Response Plan...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

