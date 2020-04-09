South Africa: Nation Must Get Growth Going, or Face Economic Disaster

opinion

An economic depression looms on the other side of lockdown, and we have only one chance to get it right.

A thousand years ago, a Chinese official wrote in a policy memorandum: "The country has become like a broken-down dwelling: fix the main beam, and the corner gives way; repair the rafters, and the ridgepole falls down. Though you prop it up and support it so it barely survives, how can you have time to compass your circles, square your angles, and make a proper plan?"

South Africans are all being asked to play their part right now. Now it is time for those who make economic policy to play theirs. If they do not, the efforts of all the rest will be in vain. There will not be an economy on the other side of this, or it will fall into a depression in short order.

A depression will mean a 10%+ permanent fall in tax revenue. It means an immediate 10% increase in our debt to GDP ratio. It means health budgets cut hard in two years. It means permanent junk. It means millions more falling into poverty, unlikely to escape it again, and subject to all the...