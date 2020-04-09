South Africa: Worshippers Gather Online for Prayer and Fellowship

analysis

As important occasions like Easter, Ramadan and Passover are set to take place, worshippers across SA are going online to stay connected to their brethren.

The lockdown has forced churches, mosques and other places of worship to shut down for the foreseeable future.

With faith playing such a pertinent role in the lives of many South Africans, the thought of empty pews and silent Charismatic churches is almost unfathomable and quite daunting for those firmly embedded in their faith communities.

Major religious events such as Easter, Ramadan and the Jewish Passover will be observed very differently this year.

Unable to gather physically, many congregants are going online to connect with their communities and find hope during these trying times.

Zoom, Facebook, YouTube and other social platforms have become virtual places of worship.

Rabbi Emma Gottlieb from the Cape Town Progressive Jewish Congregation said her community has shifted over to some of these platforms to "interact, learn and pray together".

"We are calling members regularly. WhatsApp all the time! And using Zoom and Facebook for classes, gatherings and worship services," she told Daily Maverick.

"Of course, at this time of year, a huge challenge is also Passover, which begins tonight. This...