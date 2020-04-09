South Africa: Efforts to Deal With St Augustine's Hospital Outbreak Continue

analysis

As South Africa's 21-day government mandated lockdown enters its second week, the upmarket St Augustine's Hospital on Durban's Berea continues to draw scrutiny as the number of Covid-19 infections among staff and patients at the facility increases.

On Wednesday, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that KwaZulu-Natal thus far had 354 Covid-19 infections, the third highest in the country.

The province is, however, saddled with nine of the 18 Covid-19 deaths thus far recorded in the country.

At least five of these are from St Augustine's Hospital according to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health. (The Netcare Group said in a statement on Wednesday morning that only four deaths had been recorded at the facility).

In total, the hospital has reported 66 positive cases of the virus, 48 being staff members.

"Our investigation so far has shown that there might have been a challenge [at St Augustine's] in not following protocol," said the province's health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, at a press briefing on Wednesday evening.

"That is why we have decided that we will have an in-depth investigation so that we are able to understand what actually happened and what has led to this facility having such a [high] number of infections,...