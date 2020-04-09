Tanzania: Yanga, Kit Suppliers Cease Fire

YOUNG Africans and the club's main kit suppliers GSM yesterday announced that they have amicably resolved the misunderstandings, which emerged between the two parties.

Recently, GSM wrote an official letter to Yanga informing them that they had instantly stopped providing assistance to the club and that instead, they would only stick to what was contained in the contract and not otherwise.

The development came when GSM accused some members at the club of seeing them as a threat towards the smooth running of the team, saying they (GSM) were not consulting club leadership in making key decisions like signing of players.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the club's Chairman, Mshindo Msolla said they have reached a mutual agreement which will see GSM continuing providing the assistance to the club like they were doing previously.

"We had a successful meeting on Monday and today (Wednesday), we are here to share with you what we agreed after the meeting.

GSM will continue to help us achieve our goals both within and outside the realm of the contract like they used to do previously," Msolla said.

He added that GSM is not the club's investors, saying that they only do extend a helping hand due to the passionate love they have to the club on top from fulfilling what is contained in the contract.

"They (GSM) have been on the front line to assist us in many ways outside the contract... like paying for camp expenses, signing five players during the mini transfer window, paying for training ground expenses and boosting morale of players by releasing 10m/-whenever the team wins its league game.

"They fulfilled the pledge they made to give a reward of 200m/-after defeating Simba, have been borrowing us money to pay salaries of players, buying air tickets when going to play outside Dar es Salaam plus covering accommodation bills," Msolla disclosed.

Again, the chairman revealed that strengthening the team's technical bench with the arrival of Head Coach, Luc Eymael and other two qualified experts was facilitated by GSM, who are responsible to pay all their demands at the club.

He added that GSM were 100 per cent involved to cover hotel bills at Tanga Beach Resort when they went to play against Coastal Union in a league match.

On his part, GSM representative, Hersi Said pointed out that they do not have conflict with anybody at the club and that they will do whatever is necessary to help the team clinch league title next season.

"We have surrendered the championship three consecutive seasons as such, next season should be ours to win that is why we require massive cooperation from fans, members and leaders of the club," he said.

"Our focus is to help rebuild Yanga to become among the top teams in Africa and to achieve that, we need cooperation from anybody who love and wishes the club well. What GSM do is due to the love we have for the team.

"I can see that we are heading to the right direction hence the most important thing is to work together and have a common goal to reach there. If anyone wants to come aboard to help the club, the doors are always open.

"We have fully backed the transformation process that the club is set to undergo in May this year and in view of that, we Will hire a consultant who will help to accomplish the entire procedures under our expenses," he narrated.