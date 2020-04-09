South Africa: Surviving the COVID-19 Shutdown - Seven Days to Go (Or More)

analysis

South Africa went into lockdown on Friday, 27 March, in a countrywide bid to block the spread of Covid-19. These reflections form part of a series by Young Maverick writers who are monitoring the 21-day stay-at-home policy from various neighbourhoods.

When there's not much to see, we tend to listen more

Emmarentia, Gauteng: It has been 14 days since the country went into lockdown. Over the past two weeks, I have made a few observations around me. I live in a block of flats and the newfound quiet of the main road amplifies the sounds of life lived under lockdown. Or perhaps, when there's not much to see, we tend to listen more.

I have heard the sounds of a broken melody slowly taking shape as a neighbour practised on a keyboard. A little further away from my apartment, someone has taken out what sounds like a flute and has played at random hours of the day.

This morning I observed, with relief, that I haven't heard the chatter of the women who work at a building next door in a while. Just...