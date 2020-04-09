Angola: COVID - 19 - Angola Vows to Increase Testing By Late April

Luanda — The country's National Molecular Biology Laboratory will increase its testing capacity from 91 a day currently, as from the second half of April this year, according to minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta.

Installed in Luanda more than three years ago, the infrastructure was last March authorised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to conduct Covid-19 tests.

Also spokesperson for Inter-ministerial Commission for Response to COVID-19, Lutucuta, who was speaking to the press on Wednesday in Luanda, put at 1094 the number of samples processed. Another 165 being processed.

Sílvia Lutucuta also said that the country got the WHO's nod to use Tuberculosis testing equipment for Covid - 19, whose equipment are installed in 15 of the 18 provinces of the country.

Angola has so far 19 positive cases confirmed, including two deaths and two recovered.