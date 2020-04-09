Angola: COVID - 19 - Angola Vows to Increase Testing By Late April

9 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The country's National Molecular Biology Laboratory will increase its testing capacity from 91 a day currently, as from the second half of April this year, according to minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta.

Installed in Luanda more than three years ago, the infrastructure was last March authorised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to conduct Covid-19 tests.

Also spokesperson for Inter-ministerial Commission for Response to COVID-19, Lutucuta, who was speaking to the press on Wednesday in Luanda, put at 1094 the number of samples processed. Another 165 being processed.

Sílvia Lutucuta also said that the country got the WHO's nod to use Tuberculosis testing equipment for Covid - 19, whose equipment are installed in 15 of the 18 provinces of the country.

Angola has so far 19 positive cases confirmed, including two deaths and two recovered.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.