South Africa: Mass Die-Offs From Climate Crisis Will Happen Soon Unless Urgent Action Is Taken - a New Study

analysis

Just as governments have scrambled at the last minute to seal their borders against the coronavirus crisis, a similar sense of urgency is needed to delay the impending risk of 'sudden and severe' impacts of the climate crisis, scientists warned on Wednesday.

There are still widespread perceptions that the more severe effects of climate change may only manifest themselves gradually towards the end of the century.

But a new study in the leading science journal Nature suggests that serious disruptions to critical elements of the global ecology (and the people who depend on it) may begin far more abruptly than anticipated - conceivably within the next 10 years unless concerted action is taken to "flatten the [climate change] curve".

Dr Christopher Trisos, a senior researcher at the African Climate and Development Initiative at the University of Cape Town focuses on the intersection of climate change, biodiversity and human well-being. He was a co-ordinating lead author for the Africa region of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), 6th Assessment Report. He is also a Rhodes Scholar and graduate of Oxford University.

Lead author Dr Christopher Trisos from the University of Cape Town suggests that under a scenario of continued high...