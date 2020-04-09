South Africa: Mass Die-Offs From Climate Crisis Will Happen Soon Unless Urgent Action Is Taken - a New Study

9 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Carnie

Just as governments have scrambled at the last minute to seal their borders against the coronavirus crisis, a similar sense of urgency is needed to delay the impending risk of 'sudden and severe' impacts of the climate crisis, scientists warned on Wednesday.

There are still widespread perceptions that the more severe effects of climate change may only manifest themselves gradually towards the end of the century.

But a new study in the leading science journal Nature suggests that serious disruptions to critical elements of the global ecology (and the people who depend on it) may begin far more abruptly than anticipated - conceivably within the next 10 years unless concerted action is taken to "flatten the [climate change] curve".

Dr Christopher Trisos, a senior researcher at the African Climate and Development Initiative at the University of Cape Town focuses on the intersection of climate change, biodiversity and human well-being. He was a co-ordinating lead author for the Africa region of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), 6th Assessment Report. He is also a Rhodes Scholar and graduate of Oxford University.

Lead author Dr Christopher Trisos from the University of Cape Town suggests that under a scenario of continued high...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.