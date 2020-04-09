Burundi: Football Team Plays Through Coronavirus Threat

9 April 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Burundi's national football club is continuing its pursuit of a championship, despite the deadly risk posed by the global spread of the coronavirus.

Just this week, the East African nation announced the discovery of the first three confirmed cases of COVID-19.

However, the few cases in Burundi have not yet swayed authorities to take proactive steps to get ahead of the virus by shutting down large public gatherings.

Jean Gilbert Kanyenkore, coach of the Vital’O FC football team, said the players were taking precautions such as washing their hands and avoiding handshakes.

However, given the contact nature of football, it won't be easy for players to maintain a safe distance from one another in order to avoid potential person-to-person transmission of the virus.

Off the field, spectators arriving to the stadiums will have their temperatures checked to determine if they have a fever, a symptom associated with carriers of the virus.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.