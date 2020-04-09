South Africa: COVID-19 - Joburg Has Almost a Quarter of the Country's Positive Cases - Gauteng Premier

Johannesburg has almost a quarter of the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the country, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced on Thursday, describing the city as the province's epicentre of the deadly pandemic.

"As of 8 April 2020, Johannesburg is the epicentre of Covid-19 in Gauteng with 440 cases," Makhura said at a virtual press briefing.

Nationally, there are 1 845 positive cases and 18 deaths.

The briefing was held to give an update since the provincial government launched mass screenings and testing.

He said "26 841 people have been screened since the lockdown and out of that figure, 4 440 displayed symptoms and were referred for testing.

"We launched screening in Stjwetla, Alexandra - 1 693 people [were] screened. Out of those, 201 were tested and only one person tested positive. That person is now in quarantine," he added.

There are 111 cases in Ekurhuleni, 90 in Tshwane, 12 on the West Rand, six in Sedibeng and 123 are unallocated.

Makhura added that the province was able to trace 90% of the contacts.

"This is very important because it has been spread through contacts so being able to trace those who have made contact with positive contacts is one of the key things that the world is battling with. It's important to curb the spread - so far we are happy and we hope to improve over 90%," he said.

In addition, about 80 000 community healthcare workers have been trained and are assisting 607 healthcare professionals to trace contacts.

