Zimbabwe: Govt Quarantines 265 Travellers From Botswana

287 individuals are currently under quarantine at different centres established by government across the country as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

This was revealed by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana who posted on Twitter Zimbabwean citizens returning from outside the country had been quarantined at various centres across the country.

"The 287 include seven locals who returned from the US, 265 who were in Botswana and 15 suspected Ethiopian nationals," said Mangwana.

"We have 7 returnees who arrived from the US including 6 cruise ship workers who are in compulsory quarantine at a lodge in Harare. Those from Botswana are at Plumtree High and ZIPAM will be used for new arrivals," Mangwana added.

He said the people were under the care of the Department of Social Welfare with Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and Silo Foods Industries providing blankets and food for the quarantined people.

"265 people that returned from Botswana are quarantined at Plumtree High School and St Christopher Primary School, the 15 suspected Ethiopian nationals that were intercepted in Gwanda are at Guyu Training Centre awaiting verification from the Ethiopian Embassy on their citizenship status. There is a possibility that some of them could be from Eritrea or Somalia," he said.

"We can't stop Zimbabweans from coming home. Our constitution does not permit. But we can protect others by compulsorily quarantining them for 21 days before allowing them to mingle," he said.

To date, Zimbabwe has confirmed 11 cases of COVID-19 and three death.