Zimbabwe: Govt Quarantines 265 Travellers From Botswana

9 April 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

287 individuals are currently under quarantine at different centres established by government across the country as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

This was revealed by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana who posted on Twitter Zimbabwean citizens returning from outside the country had been quarantined at various centres across the country.

"The 287 include seven locals who returned from the US, 265 who were in Botswana and 15 suspected Ethiopian nationals," said Mangwana.

"We have 7 returnees who arrived from the US including 6 cruise ship workers who are in compulsory quarantine at a lodge in Harare. Those from Botswana are at Plumtree High and ZIPAM will be used for new arrivals," Mangwana added.

He said the people were under the care of the Department of Social Welfare with Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and Silo Foods Industries providing blankets and food for the quarantined people.

"265 people that returned from Botswana are quarantined at Plumtree High School and St Christopher Primary School, the 15 suspected Ethiopian nationals that were intercepted in Gwanda are at Guyu Training Centre awaiting verification from the Ethiopian Embassy on their citizenship status. There is a possibility that some of them could be from Eritrea or Somalia," he said.

"We can't stop Zimbabweans from coming home. Our constitution does not permit. But we can protect others by compulsorily quarantining them for 21 days before allowing them to mingle," he said.

To date, Zimbabwe has confirmed 11 cases of COVID-19 and three death.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.