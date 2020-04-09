Malawi: Priest Worried of Escalation of Crimes Involving Young People

A Catholic priest serving at St Denis Parish in Rumphi, Fr. Tony Kapingiri Mfune in has expressed concern over criminal activities involving children in the district.

He made the remarks in his homily during Palm Sunday Mass celebration, saying if the problem was not tackled there would be serious social problems in the future.

"We need concerted efforts by different players to avert the situation," Mfune pointed out.

He said it was so discouraging and shameful to see that a lot of young people aged between 12 and 14 are the ones in the forefront stealing people's properties around the parish and surrounding villages.

"It is sad to learn how they narrate their criminal their escapades and their history to law enforcers when they are arrested," the Priest said.

He said the trend indicates that the church and other players such as parents have a lot to do as most of the stolen property and keep them in their parent homes.

"We are trying our best as a church to bring sense in these young people by instilling in them spiritual and social morals," Mfune added.

He said he learnt that young people are involved in crime after he had his lap top computer stolen by four children.

"These children were arrested by Police and when I went to the police station, I was told that it was not the first time the children were involved in delinquent activities," he said.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer for Rumphi, Tupeliwe Kabwilo, concurred with Mfune saying that most of theft cases reported to Police involve young people.