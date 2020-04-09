South Africa: Second Suspect Arrested in Connection With Soweto Schoolgirl's Murder

Gauteng police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of Aurora Girls High School Grade 9 pupil, Simphiwe Sibeko.

The 17-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning in White City, Soweto.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the teenager was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation.

The first suspect, a 22-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday.

Makhubele said 14-year-old Sibeko had been reported missing on 2 April, a day after she disappeared from her home in Dobsonville. Her body was found the following day in an open space.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was reported missing in Dobsonville by her mother. Her mother alleged that Sibeko left home on April 2 at about 17:00 to a tuck- shop to buy some items, and she never returned home. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage," Makhubele said.

The two suspects are expected in court on Thursday.

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela commended the team of investigators for their work and for speedily arresting the two suspects.

