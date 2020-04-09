South Africa: COVID-19 - No Construction Yet At Pretoria Showgrounds Temporary Treatment Site

9 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The Gauteng health department has not yet started construction at the Pretoria showgrounds where Covid-19 patients are expected to be treated, Health MEC Bandile Masuku said.

"We have not started building or putting up anything because we are still starting with our own facilities, preparing our facilities," Masuku told News24.

The MEC was responding to News24's questions about the Pretoria showgrounds and whether it could be used as a temporary treatment site with up to 300 ICU beds and ventilators.

He was speaking at the launch of mass Covid-19 screening at Johannesburg Prison, known as Sun City prison, on Wednesday.

The MEC would only reveal that all "its facilities are being prepared and are expected to be done around May".

Earlier this month, Masuku confirmed that the provincial government was negotiating the possibility of turning the conferencing venue in Nasrec, Johannesburg, into a temporary treatment site for Covid-19 patients who need of urgent care.

"We are working with Nasrec to put up a bigger facility for hospitalisation purposes. When we talk about hospitalisation, we are referring to ICU, high care and a general ward," he said.

News24 understands the site is expected to house around 2 000 beds.

South Africa has 1 845 positive Covid-19 cases after an increase of 96. The death toll stands at 18.

Gauteng is the epicentre of the pandemic in South Africa with its 782 positive cases.

The Gauteng health department hasn't given a detailed breakdown of the number of infections in the province.

The Provincial Command Council is expected to present a Covid-19 update in the province later on Friday.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.