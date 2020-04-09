Malawi: Catholic Cancels Good Friday 'Way of the Cross' to Avoid Spreading Coronavirus

The Catholic Church has this year banned the Way of the Cross on Good Friday, a religious tradition depicting the sufferings and consequent crucifixion of Jesus Chirst to adhere to social distancing measures and slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Most denominations of Christianity observe Good Friday, which commemorates the day that Jesus Christ was crucified.

One of the organizers of the way of the cross in Lilongwe Elias Sauli said the activity, which draws together Christians from both the Catholic Church and the Anglican Church will not take place due to the virus pandemic.

"We will not be on the road as is the tradition but Christians should follow the event through their radios," he said.

He said the church has done this as a preventive measure against the outbreak which has so far killed one person and seven people remain affected in the country.

This comes barely a day after the Episcopal Conference of Malawi urged Roman Catholic Church faithful to continue observing set guidelines for COVID-19 while congregating.

This is contained in a letter signed by ECM Secretary General Henry Saindi alerting the church's clergy that government has given a green light to Church gatherings of not more than 100 people.

This is contrary to the position taken on Tuesday by capital hill after the special cabinet committee on COVID-19 had announced that Church gathering s had been banned.