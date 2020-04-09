South Africa: Live COVID-19 Discussion With Mamokgethi Phakeng

The University of Cape Town's (UCT) vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, will engage UCT alumni on COVID-19 - how the pandemic is affecting UCT and how the university is responding to it.

Alumni are invited to join Phakeng in this online discussion where she will share information on some of the latest COVID-19 research initiatives currently under way at the university.

The VC will also share on a few of the projects undertaken by some of UCT's innovative students, and update alumni on the university's approach to the pandemic - particularly around teaching and learning.

There will also be a Q&A session where alumni can ask questions about any of the topics discussed, as well as other issues.

The live discussion will take place on Tuesday, 14 April, at 15:30 on the Microsoft Teams platform. UCT alumni will receive an email invitation to this event. In order to participate in the live session, please RSVP online.

*UCT encourages alumni to send questions ahead of time, as well as during the live session.