South Africa: CSIR Data to Enable Nation's to Fight COVID-19

9 April 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence in the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) technology and data which will enable the country to fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

"As a nation we should be proud that we have an institution like the CSIR which is always trying to be ahead of the curve in terms of bringing solutions for the nation to utilize," the President said.

He made the remarks on Thursday during his visit to the Department of Health (DoH)'s COVID-19 Information Centre, a data centre set up to monitor and track the spread of the COVID-19.

"The CSIR has stepped up to the plate and they are doing this in the most scientific way. They have information of 45 million South Africans, through the Department of Health's National Health Insurance programme. As we are managing the Coronavirus through technology and science, we already have a very good platform and a base.

"They are already linking provinces, districts and all the hospitals, all the beds that are available and hotels that can be used for isolation or quarantine centres. All that is available here and will enable us to fight COVID-19," the President said.

Vodacom is also working with government to fight against the virus. The company will provide 20 000 healthcare workers with mobile phones that have an app with data from the CSIR.

"The 20 000 phones will come with 500 minutes and five gigs of data for health workers to get information on COVID-19," Vodacom Group chief executive officer (CEO) Shameel Joosub said.

Vodacom also has an e-school platform which is available in all the 11 official languages with all the syllabus from Grade R up to Grade 12. This is available for free.

"We have also launched a virtual doctor platform with Discovery, hopefully this can take pressure off the health system," Joosub said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.