South Africa: COVID-19 Doctors Are Free - but Fighting New 'Falsehoods'

After being detained for five days in a small room without exercise, freed doctors consider defamation claim against Limpopo MEC.

Two doctors forced into quarantine in a Limpopo hospital after testing positive for COVD-19 have been freed, but may pursue legal action against the provincial health MEC. Dr Claire Olivier and Dr Taryn Williams returned to their home in Modimolle on Tuesday night after their lawyers reached an out-of-court settlement with MEC Phophi Ramathuba.

"We are happy and relieved to have been released. It was a traumatic experience and we would not want anyone to go through this if they can are asymptomatic and can self-quarantine," said Olivier.

"Although we were treated very kindly by the health workers, we were locked up for 24-hours a day for five days in small rooms that just had a bed in them. We were not checked by a doctor although COVID-19 can develop rapidly," she added.

Both doctors have since tested negative for the virus and can return to work at Mmamethlake Hospital in Mpumalanga. The settlement was made an order of the court yesterday, but shortly afterwards Ramathuba claimed that the doctors had been released because they had tested negative - not...