South Africa: COVID-19 Doctors Are Free - but Fighting New 'Falsehoods'

9 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kerry Cullinan

After being detained for five days in a small room without exercise, freed doctors consider defamation claim against Limpopo MEC.

Two doctors forced into quarantine in a Limpopo hospital after testing positive for COVD-19 have been freed, but may pursue legal action against the provincial health MEC. Dr Claire Olivier and Dr Taryn Williams returned to their home in Modimolle on Tuesday night after their lawyers reached an out-of-court settlement with MEC Phophi Ramathuba.

"We are happy and relieved to have been released. It was a traumatic experience and we would not want anyone to go through this if they can are asymptomatic and can self-quarantine," said Olivier.

"Although we were treated very kindly by the health workers, we were locked up for 24-hours a day for five days in small rooms that just had a bed in them. We were not checked by a doctor although COVID-19 can develop rapidly," she added.

Both doctors have since tested negative for the virus and can return to work at Mmamethlake Hospital in Mpumalanga. The settlement was made an order of the court yesterday, but shortly afterwards Ramathuba claimed that the doctors had been released because they had tested negative - not...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.