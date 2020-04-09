South Africa: Is Gender-Based Violence Not a Serious and Violent Crime, Minister Cele?

9 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

Minister of Police Bheki Cele proudly announced to the nation on Sunday that he was happy with recent crime stats since the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown. He said 'serious and violent crimes numbers were down', a fact he attributed to the ban on alcohol.

Police Minister Bheki Cele announced new crime statistics while the figure of reported gender-based violence (GBV) statistics increased to an alarming rate of 2,320 complaints during just the first week of lockdown. This figure is 37% higher than the weekly average of the 87,290 domestic violence cases reported to police during 2019.

The national Gender-Based Violence Command Centre attested to the increase in numbers, saying they were experiencing triple the usual number of calls. This is a worrying trend that has been identified and reported globally, in China, Tunisia, Northern Ireland and France.

As a woman, looking at these figures and contextualising them according to our lockdown, it is difficult to share the minister's hopeful sentiments knowing the increased likelihood of GBV during this time.

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, a commissioner at the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), said "a lot of the drivers and structural issues that lead to violence unfortunately are heightened in this...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.