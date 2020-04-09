Tunisia: No One Can Predict When COVID-19's Pandemic Peak Will Be Reached in Tunisia (Nissaf Ben Alaya)

Tunis/Tunisia — "No one can predict when the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic will be reached in Tunisia," Director of the National Observatory of New and Emerging Diseases (ONMNE) Nissaf Ben Alaya said Thursday.

In a statement to TAP, Ben Alaya indicated that the drop in confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus recorded in recent days is the result of the enforcement of the general lockdown measures in Tunisia, estimating, however, that this number could change in the next two weeks if citizens continue to ignore the lockdown measures.

According to her, the most difficult thing is to identify healthy carriers who are asymptomatic and may be contaminants.

In this regard, she stressed the importance of complying with the isolation measures and health recommendations to avoid contracting the virus, considering, however, that so far Tunisia has managed to control the infection curve.

Nissaf Ben Alaya added that patients with COVID-19 are placed under permanent medical surveillance but the virus can remain in the body for up to three weeks.

According to the latest statistics, out of a total of 8,878 people tested, 628 cases of infection with the new coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 disease have been recorded, i.e. 7.074% of cases.

Some 67 persons have been hospitalised, 25 have recovered and 24 have died as a result of the coronavirus.