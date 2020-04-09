Tunisia: AfDB Unveils $10 Billion Response Facility to Curb COVID-19

9 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) announced on Wednesday the creation of the COVID-19 Response Facility to assist regional member countries in fighting the pandemic.

According to a statement published on the AfDB's website, the Facility is the latest measure taken by the bank to respond to the pandemic and will be the institution's primary channel for its efforts to address the crisis. It provides up to $10 billion to governments and the private sector.

The Facility entails $5.5 billion for sovereign operations in African Development Bank countries, and $3.1 billion for sovereign and regional operations for countries under the African Development Fund, the Bank Group's concessional arm that caters to fragile countries.

An additional $1.35 billion will be devoted to private sector operations., the statement reads.

AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina said the package took into account the fiscal challenges that many African countries are facing.

"Africa is facing enormous fiscal challenges to respond to the coronavirus pandemic effectively. The African Development Bank Group is deploying its full weight of emergency response support to assist Africa at this critical time. We must protect lives. This Facility will help African countries to fast-track their efforts to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19," Adesina said, commending the Board of Directors for its unwavering support.

Two weeks ago, the Bank launched a record-breaking $3 billion Fight COVID-19 Social Bond, the world's largest US dollar-denominated social bond ever on the international capital market.

Last week, the Board of Directors also approved a $2 million grant for the World Health Organization for its efforts on the continent.

