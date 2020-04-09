Tunisia: FNN Launches Platform for Donations to Educational Institutions

9 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Digital Federation (FNN) has just launched the "Sharek" platform to help entreprises of various sectors to donate their previous computer equipment (workstations, tabets, laptops, etc.) to educational institutions and universities that do not have them.

Universities and schools can apply for this donation through this platform: https://forms.gle/uckDnZatRJVuNb4U7), a press release issued on Thursday by the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicraft (UTICA) specifies.

This initiative is part of the willingness to ensure the right of pupils and students to knowledge and learning and the possibility of completing their school and university curricula during this general lockdown, which has prevented them from returning to their educational institutions.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

