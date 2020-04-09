Mauritius: COVID-19 - Registrar General's Department Work From Home Team to Process Loan Online

press release

The Registrar General's Department, amid the outbreak of Covid-19, has set up a team to work from home so as to process online any loan or other related document. This initiative has as objective to provide facilities to the public, in particularly financial institutions, with a view of ensuring business continuity in the country.

The public is hereby informed that any deed witnessing a loan may be submitted online to the Registrar-General's Department for registration. Any corresponding fee and duty shall be made through e-payment.

The online services can be accessed via the Mauritius e-registry system which caters for a complete on line service ranging from submission of documents, taxation, payment to retrieval of registered documents on the following link https://eregistry.govmu.org/online/.

