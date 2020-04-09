Gambia: 12 Arrested for Smuggling Goods Outside Gambia

Operatives of the Anti Crime Unit (ACU) of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) have arrested scores of people for smuggling essential food commodities outside The Gambia.

The essential food commodities are bags of rice, sugar and onions and gallons of oil among others.

"The Anti Crime Unit intercepted and arrested about 12 people mainly Gambians, Senegalese and Bissau Guineans," police spokesperson ASP Lamin Njie disclosed.

He added that they will be charged and prosecuted under the Emergency Powers Regulations Act 2020.

He further disclosed that ACU also intercepted some trucks and boats which were about to smuggle goods outside The Gambia.

"What is staggering is; we intercepted about 4,000 bags of sugar that are part of the items that were to be smuggled out of the country. These individuals are taking the items mainly to Casamance, Senegal, and Guinea Bissau," he disclosed.

ASP Njie thus called on the general public, especially communities that are on the border areas to be vigilant and report any vehicle that is plying the highway with essential goods outside the country.

He made it clear that under the Gambia Emergency Powers Regulations 2020, no one is supposed to export essential commodities outside The Gambia.

"We want the communities to help by informing the police at any point in time once they see vehicles or boats that are destined to smuggle commodities outside the country. We want this information as quick as possible so that we will swiftly intercept the essential commodities," he said.