Tanzania: Leaders' Assets' Declaration Forms Filling Goes Digital

THE Ethics Secretariat has introduced an online version of declaration known as Online Declaration System (ODS) that would enable public leaders to fill digitally instead of subjecting one to report to office physically.

The Secretariat Chairman, Judge (rtd) Harold Nsekela, said here recently that the new system would be more efficient for the public leaders to fill, adding: "The exercise to fill out the declaration form for public leaders will commence in October and end December this year."

Judge Nsekela further said that the new system would address delay of submitting the declaration forms to their Ethics Secretariat Offices, noting that the leaders this time round will have no more excuses.

"I encourage the public leaders to start filling the online declaration forms. They are now available online," he pointed out.

Explaining, the Secretariat Chairman said the goal of introducing the ODS was to keep pace with the current changes taking place in the world, adding that it is in line with e-government programme(s).

"Every public leader should comply with the law and fill the declaration forms in accordance with the Public Leadership Code of Ethics Act, No 13 of 1995 directed to monitor ethics and behaviour of public leaders," he said.

On his part, Secretary of the Secretariat, Mr John Kaole, said public leaders should make use of the new system, because it facilitates the exercise and limits their physical walk to Ethics Secretariat offices to submit them.

Stressing, he urged the leaders to start filling the forms before the exercise officially begins in October, this year.

Commenting, Head of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) at Ethics Secretariat, Mr Stanislaus Mwita, said the digitized system was ideal way of filling the declaration forms, adding that they designed the system to rule out one's physical walk to collect, fill and return the forms to their offices.

"However, I call upon public leaders to start filling the declaration forms as soon as possible, because the forms are available online," he said.