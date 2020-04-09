Uganda: Coronavirus Crisis Hits Fish Prices

Prices of fish have dropped at the local market as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world, Daily Monitor has established.

Since Uganda recorded its first case of coronavirus on March 21, the price of fish species including Nile Perch and Tilapia has reduced by Shs5,000 and Shs3,000, respectively.

A kilogramme of Nile Perch costs Shs10,000, down from Shs15,000 while a kilo of tilapia costs Shs5,000, down from Shs8,000. However, traders say the prices are not static.

This situation is blamed on the raging coronavirus crisis, which has forced key exporters to stop purchasing fish. "When we take our fish to the processors, they tell us that they have no market and whatever is processed is kept in refrigerators. If the coronavirus problem goes on like this, the price of fish is likely to even drop further," Mr Bosco Kalunga, a fisherman and also chairperson of Kasenyi Landing Site in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District, said during an interview on April 7.

Mr Sujal Goswami, the chairperson of Uganda Fish Processors and Exporters Association, said the global fish demand has gone down in the past one month.

"Uganda's major fish markets are in China and Europe, and it has become hard for us to transport fish from the airport to the markets, since there's a lockdown in those countries. We were exporting fish but in small quantities like about 130 tonnes. However, we are not badly off compared to other countries," he said. Mr Goswami said they used to export between 300 tonnes of fish per week that have now dropped to 100 tonnes.

Europe is Uganda's leading fish export market destination commanding more than 80 per cent of the country's product.

In Kalangala District, the price of a kilo of Nile Perch has dropped from Shs9,000 to Shs6,000 in the past two weeks.

"We are not allowed to sell fish directly to the fish processors. The price of fish is determined by middlemen who keep telling us how the prices have dropped at the factories connecting it to coronavirus, which I think is not true," Mr Alex Bukenya, a fisherman on Bugala Island, said yesterday.

Ms Gertrude Nabukeera, a prominent fish dealer at Nakatiba Landing Site in Kalangala District, said: "We received the information from the factory on March 21 that we are no longer exporting any more fish. We were left with no option, but to stop booking for fish."

She said they are forced to remove maws from all the fish already in store to avoid making losses.

Mr Muzamiru Ssekiranda, a fisherman at Kisaba Landing Site in Kyamuswa Sub-county, Kalangala District said life has become harder for islanders since they are confined to their homes as one of the measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr Ssekiranda said the imposed curfew has also stopped them from fishing at night yet it is the best time.

"We are no longer allowed to fish yet we have to fend for our families, currently we buy a kilogramme of maize flour at Shs5,000 and sugar Shs7,000 up from Shs3,000," he said.

Every week, Kalangala District produces 216 tonnes of fish, but this has reduced by 50 per cent in the last couple of weeks, according to Ms Margret Nabukenya, the assistant district fisheries officer.

Mr Jackson Baguma, the Kalangala District fisheries officer, said: "There has always been fluctuations of fish prices depending on the demand and supply, however, it's currently worse with the Covid-19 effect. Therefore, I urge the fishermen to stop fishing immediately in order to avoid making losses."

Mr Godfrey Ssenyonga Kambugu, the chairperson of Association of Fishers and Lake Users of Uganda, said 90 per cent of the fish maws are exported to China and because of coronavirus, the market for fish maw has also dropped.

"There's a lot in stock, but we cannot export it, those who intend to buy, they buy it at a low price. A Nile perch which contains a kilogramme of fish maw was costing between Shs1m to Shs900,000, but right now it is at Shs700,000, which has affected us. We are likely to close completely because we used to export 250 to 300 tonnes every week, but it dropped to 100 tonnes in the past two weeks," he said.

Mr Tom Bukenya, the assistant commissioner Regulations in the Ministry of Agriculture, said fish has been exported using passenger flights which were suspended.

Last month, President Museveni ordered the closure of all Ugandan borders for both exits and entries and also suspended passenger flights on grounds that it would help prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Fish in Uganda

Uganda produces up to 447,020 metric tonnes of fish from fisheries and aquaculture.

Nile perch contributes about 86,463 metric tonnes of total production, tilapia 49,768 metric tonnes, small pelagic 260,460 metric tonnes while other fish species contribute 50,800 metric tonnes.

Currently, Nile perch is the most valuable fish species as the maw from a 70kg Nile perch can fetch about Shs1.5m which is far more costly compared to the fish itself that goes for about Shs700,000.

A kilogramme of maw in the international market goes for $1,000 (about Shs3.7m) depending on strength of market and product quality.

Compiled by Eve Muganga, Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa & Sylvester Ssemugenyi