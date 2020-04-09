Uganda: 27 Criminal Files Lined Up Against Businessman Abid Alam, Says Col Nakalema

9 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Barbara Nalweyiso and Stephen Otage

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit on Wednesday handed city businessman Abid Alam over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to for questioning into alleged crimes he committed last Saturday at Bukoba and Bukompe villages, Nalutuntu Parish, Nalutuntu Sub County in Kassanda South Constituency.

According to Col Edith Nakalema, the head of the unit, the businessman was handed over to CID to record statements regarding allegations that a group of people attached to him gang raped a woman, destroyed banana plantations, robbed property and battered residents, among others.

"When I contacted the RPC Wamala sub region to investigate the matter, he said they had 27 files of atrocities against Abid Alam. A woman was gang raped, people were beaten, plantations cut down," she said.

A group of people attached to the Indian investor allegedly invaded the farm of one Arthur Mugyenyi, a resident of Bukoba village.

The area MP Simeo Nsubuga said during the attack, the assailants injured one Samuel Kyabale, the cattle keeper of Mr Mugyenyi and gang-raped his wife as he and his children watched helplessly.

They also reportedly destroyed two houses, cut down three acres of banana plantation, before taking away 200 heads of cattle and 50 goats.

"Before this incident happened, Abid Alarm, his son and his bodyguards spent the whole of Saturday April 4, 2020 at the farm planning how to commit the crimes and he left that place at 6pm," the MP said.

"This is not the first time these serious crimes have been committed against my people. Last year alone, about three people were killed in Bukoba and Bukompe villages by workers of Abid Alarm. Some suspects were arrested but later released under nclear circumstances" Mr Nsubuga said.

The businessman was on Thursday handed over to police when he reported at the President's office in Kampala where he had been summoned by Col Nakalema.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.