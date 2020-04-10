Rwanda: Nduhungirehe Dropped From Cabinet

State Minister in charge of East African Community (EAC) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe has been removed from his position.

Nduhungirehe is accused of letting his personal opinions prevail over those held by the government, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

He has served in the position since August, 2017.

Nduhungirehe was fired by President Paul Kagame for "consistently acting based on personal opinions over Government policies."

Though no more details were given about his being dropped, Nduhungirehe has been a vocal commentator on varied topics mainly on social media platforms.

The minister tweeted right after being fired, expressing gratitude to President Kagame for trusting him with the cabinet position he has held for the past two and half years.

"I am grateful to H.E @PaulKagame for the trust bestowed in me for the past two years and half, when I was privileged to serve as Minister of State in @RwandaMFA in charge of the East African Community," he said.

He added; "I am committed to continue serving my country & @RwandaGov in another capacity."

Nduhungirehe has previously served as Rwanda's ambassador to Belgium, and Deputy Permanent Representative at Permanent Mission of Rwanda to the United Nations in New York.