Nigeria: Naira Marley Pledges to Shoot COVID-19 Video for Lagos Govt

Controversial musician, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has promised to shoot a coronavirus sensitisation video in collaboration with the Lagos State Government.

This was contained in a letter dated April 9, written by the singer and addressed to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sonwo-Olu, obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

"I hereby undertake to join the Lagos State campaign against the spread of the COVID-19 by making a free audio-visual publication towards the campaign against COVID-19," the singer's letter partly read.

The singer also said he would bear the cost of the video.

Naira Marley, former governorship candidate Babatunde Gbadamosi and his wife, Folashade, were arraigned on Wednesday before a Magistrates' Court in Ogba for attending the birthday party of JJC Skillz, husband of actress, Funke Akindele.

But the government, according to one of the defense counsel, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, withdrew the four counts filed against them.

At the end of the proceedings on Wednesday, Mr Adegboruwa said the state withdrew the charges on the condition that the defendants would tender an apology to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Naira Marley's letter was in fulfillment of one of the conditions.

Mr Gbadamosi and his wife Folashade have also tendered their apology letters.

Other conditions are that they give the undertaking to comply with the COVID-19 regulations, and go into self-isolation for 14 days and report back to the court.

Background

The three suspects were docked before the court on Wednesday, but their pleas were not taken.

According to the four-count charge marked MK/A/44/2020 filed by the state, the defendants and others at large committed the offences last Saturday at No 9, Gbadamosi Close, Amen Estate, Ibeju-Lekki.

They were accused of flouting the cessation of movement and stay at home order of President Muhammadu Buhari and the social distancing order given by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

The DPP said the state intended to 'step down' the charges due to advice from Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo.

They surrendered themselves to the Lagos State Police Command following Monday's sentence of Funke Akindele and her husband.

In spite of the coronavirus lockdown, Naira Marley's fans thronged the street where the Ogba Chief Magistrates' Court is located to show support for their idol.

This newspaper gathered that scores of his die-hard fans, also known as Marlians, were present outside the court premises.

Eyewitnesses say there was pandemonium outside the court premises when Naira Marley and his co-defendants were being driven away by the police.

Security operatives had a hard time trying to disperse the crowd.