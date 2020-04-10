Nigeria: Why I Used Another Mum's Photo to Announce My Baby's Arrival - - Halima Abubakar

9 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has come under fire after she was busted using the photo of a U.S. based woman's child to announce her baby's arrival.

The Kogi-state born actress stirred controversy on social media after the original owner of the photo ousted her on Instagram.

The woman whose Instagram username is Ariel subsequently demanded that the actress took down her baby's picture from her social media page.

The movie star has since deleted the photo from her Instagram page amid a backlash from Nigerians on Twitter and Instagram.

On Twitter, Nigerians said Halima's story was reminiscent of her colleague, Oge Okoye's dog photo drama.

In 2017, Oge Okoye was called out on Instagram for passing off the photos of dogs that originally belonged to TV star, Kenya Moore as hers.

After the call out, Halima hurriedly deleted the pictures.

She also shared a screenshot of her private Instagram message with the child's mom who challenged the actress for using her baby's picture.

In the screenshot, the movie star could be seen apologising for using Ariel's baby's photo adding that she found it appealing.

"Hi, I am so sorry about this inconvenience. I had my baby last week and googled baby pics to use to illustrate my baby had come before I take pics of mine. I saw the beautiful baby nails and couldn't help but use it," said Halima.

"I never claimed the baby was mine, I don't understand people on social media these days. I apologise for this. I will delete the picture. Congratulations on your baby. God bless."

Findings by PREMIUM TIMES revealed that Ariel's posted the photo on March 13 while Halima picked it up almost a month after.

The development generated heated backlash on social media, with many Nigerians criticising the film star for her action.

But reacting to the criticism on Thursday, a remorseful Halima explained she expected people to hear from her before bashing her.

She said she could not post a photo of her newborn because of his condition

"He (her baby) will be discharged tomorrow from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). I didn't post because he was premature. God saved him. I just had to post this. For the people who didn't see me, I have no close friends," she wrote on Instagram.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

