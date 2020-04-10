Malawi: DC Interdicts Civil Servant After 'Insulting' Malawi President On Social Media

Mulanje district commissioner (DC) Micheal Chimbalanga has suspended Assistant Trade Officer (ATO) for the district Macdonald Njoka Phiri over comments he made on social media allegedly insulting President Peter Mutharika.

The comment that has earned Njoka Phiri suspension The suspension letter

According to a suspension letter which Nyasa Times has a copy, the suspension is with immediate effect pending investigations.

DC Chimbalanga informs Njoka Phiri in the letter dated April 7 2020 that the suspension follows his misconduct of posting messages on the social media "in which you were insulting the State President of the Republic of Malawi."

He has advised Njoka that following the suspension, he is requested to wind up his duties, handover his office to the DC and leave Mulanje district immediately "so that you pave way for further investigations."

Chimbalanga informed Njoka that his return for duties to Mulanje District Council shall depend on the outcome of the investigations.

Njoka Phiri is reported to have posted a comment on an MBC news update which appeared on Facebook about President Mutharika confirming three coronavirus deaths.

He wrote: "Ndizomwe Pumbwa amafuna".

It has not been independently verified if the Facebook account ATO MJ belongs to Njoka Phiri.

There are many fake accounts of bearing names of real people on Facebook such that of Minister of Disaster Everton Chimulirenji, former vice president Cassim Chilumpha and Khumbo Kachali which have previously been disowned.

