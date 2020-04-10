Malawi: DC Interdicts Civil Servant After 'Insulting' Malawi President On Social Media

9 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Mulanje district commissioner (DC) Micheal Chimbalanga has suspended Assistant Trade Officer (ATO) for the district Macdonald Njoka Phiri over comments he made on social media allegedly insulting President Peter Mutharika.

The comment that has earned Njoka Phiri suspension The suspension letter

According to a suspension letter which Nyasa Times has a copy, the suspension is with immediate effect pending investigations.

DC Chimbalanga informs Njoka Phiri in the letter dated April 7 2020 that the suspension follows his misconduct of posting messages on the social media "in which you were insulting the State President of the Republic of Malawi."

He has advised Njoka that following the suspension, he is requested to wind up his duties, handover his office to the DC and leave Mulanje district immediately "so that you pave way for further investigations."

Chimbalanga informed Njoka that his return for duties to Mulanje District Council shall depend on the outcome of the investigations.

Njoka Phiri is reported to have posted a comment on an MBC news update which appeared on Facebook about President Mutharika confirming three coronavirus deaths.

He wrote: "Ndizomwe Pumbwa amafuna".

It has not been independently verified if the Facebook account ATO MJ belongs to Njoka Phiri.

There are many fake accounts of bearing names of real people on Facebook such that of Minister of Disaster Everton Chimulirenji, former vice president Cassim Chilumpha and Khumbo Kachali which have previously been disowned.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.