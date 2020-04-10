Kenya: Ruto - Why I Cannot Meet President Kenyatta

Deputy President William Ruto has said he has limited contact with President Uhuru Kenyatta in recent times for security reasons.

The usually energetic DP has been missing in action from the public eye since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

He has been absent in all of President Kenyatta's press briefings during this period, as opposed to the past when he was a permanent fixture behind the Head of State during State of the Nation addresses.

Further, DP Ruto has also reportedly missed a number of cabinet meetings held to discuss how to arrest the pandemic, and was not even included in a committee recently tasked by President Kenyatta to gather support from well wishers and channeled to fighting the spread of coronavirus.

"We consult regularly with the President and all Ministers involved in the management of this pandemic. That is the position of the Jubilee government," Ruto said during a press briefing at his official residence in Karen on Thursday.

This marked his first public appearance in more than two weeks.

"To facilitate social distance, many meetings in the government are now done via video and teleconferencing. To remind you, ask yourself why the President and his Deputy cannot travel in the same equipment (by law) at any one time. And in a situation like this, I think the answer to your (journalist) question may help you understand," he added.

Coronavirus is mainly spread from one person to another through contact.

Kenya had by Wednesday reported 172 coronavirus cases, including six deaths. The world has more than a million confirmed cases.