Rwanda: Who Is MP Designate Bizimana Minani?

9 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) on Thursday, April 9 confirmed Deogratias Minani Bizimana as MP designate to replace Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze who was appointed as Minister of State in the Ministry Of Agriculture and Animal Resources last month.

The parliamentary position had initially gone to Epimaque Minani but he declined it due to personal reasons.

A statement issued by NEC indicates that Bizimana was next in line on the list of candidates that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) submitted to NEC during the 2018 parliamentary elections.

Bizimana, 49, was born in Nzahaha sector, Rusizi district. He studied at Rwinzuki primary school before going to DRC for High school.

He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Rwanda in banking and a postgraduate degree in Economics.

The new MP designate worked in CIMERWA from 1998-2004 and was also in charge of scholarships at the Rwanda Education Board.

In 2013, he was the president of the Social Democratic Party in Rusizi district.

Prior to that, he was a financial analyst at the Rwanda Cooperatives from 2010.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.