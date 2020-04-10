Rwanda: COVID-19 - Private Sector in Rubavu Supports Vulnerable Families

9 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Régis Umurengezi

Members of the Private Sector Federation (PSF) in Rubavu District have raised Rwf4m to support the most vulnerable residents in the district during the current COVID-19 lockdown.

The PSF members used the cash to buy a ton of beans, 110 bags of maize flour, 50 bags of rice, 20 jerry cans of vegetable cooking oil, 10 boxes milk and 20 boxes of soap.

The foodstuffs were handed over to Rubavu District authorities on Wednesday and it will be distributed to needy residents.

The beneficiaries consist mainly of those who used to make a living through daily wages.

Informal cross border traders from the district, which are dominated by women, are some of the most hit business operators by the pandemic in Rubavu District after Rwanda announced restriction of movement across its borders with neighboring countries.

Jeannette Nyota Kayumba, the district Private Sector Federation chairperson said that members from Gisenyi City had been inspired by the government's call to help the most vulnerable members of society to cope with the economic consequences of COVID-19.

"This donation was raised by members from Gisenyi City, we have also tasked our peers from other sectors of the district to do the same by remitting their funds to their respective sectors for the PSF to play our part in supporting those who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, everything is on track," she noted

Speaking shortly after receiving the relief foodstuff, Rubavu District Mayor Gilbert Habyarimana, welcomed the development saying "It significantly contributed towards the vulnerable residents' welfare during the lockdown,"

He went on to say that the donation will help the beneficiaries implement directives meant to contain the spread of coronavirus by notably staying home.

Habyarimana who did not not reveal the exact numbers of those who urgently need to be assisted, noted that a total of 2,800 needy residents will benefit from the support.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

