Tanzania: Fish Catches Value Down By 24.7pc

THE value of fish catches in the country declined by 24.7 per cent to 72.6bn/- in the period ending September last year from 96.4bn/- recorded in the similar quarter in 2018, largely due to lower prices.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Consolidated Zonal Economic Performance Report a total of 18,512.3 tonnes were caught up from 17,742.5 tonnes in the corresponding period 2018.

During the reference period, all zones recorded increases in the volumes of fish catches with the exception of the Lake, Northern and Southern Highlands zones.

The decrease in fish catches in Lake and Northern zones was attributed to fishing control measures imposed by the government in Lake Victoria and Nyumba ya Mungu to allow fish re-production.

Lake Zone continued to account for the largest share in total fish catches and value, at 39.3 per cent and 53.4 per cent, respectively.

During the period under review, a total of 7,283.1 tonnes worth 38.8bn/- were caught in the Lake Zone compared to 9,288.5 tonnes valued 62.3bn/- in the corresponding period 2018.

In the Dar es Salaam Zone, 3,183.7 tonnes valued 10.4bn/- in period to September compared to 2,773.5 tonnes worth 8.7bn/- in the quarter to September 2018.

The Southern highlands recorded 2,466.5 tonnes (priced 8.2bn/-) were caught compared to 2,678.3 tonnes worth 10.9bn/- for the period ended 2018.

Fishery industry is globally facing various challenges including climate change which results in fish stocks moving away from historical grounds and feeding millions of people a healthy source of protein in a sustainable way.