Tanzania: Tshishimbi Extends Stay At Yanga to 2022

AT last, Young Africans skipper Papy Tshishimbi has penned down a two- year contract extension deal with the club.

The latest deal brings to an end waves of speculations concerning the future of the Congolese box to box midfielder, whose initial contract with Yanga was about to expire.

According to reports posted on the club's social media page, Tshishimbi contract extension was facilitated by one of the club's sponsors GSM.

The club's main kit suppliers had already disclosed that they will sign any player from anywhere, as recommended by the technical bench.

Rumours surfaced that Tshishimbi was on the verge of leaving the club and join their traditional rivals Simba SC, but the midfielder always maintained his stance that his contract at Yanga is still valid and urged people to ignore hearsay.

Speculations that Tshishimbi will cross the line to join city rivals had been going on for a long time especially, when he was heard saying he would like to play alongside Simba's midfielder Jonas Mkude.

However, Simba have always distanced themselves from the speculations, disclosing that they were not in the chase of the midfielder.

The Congolese player who has managed to win souls of many football fans in the country, has been described as a key player at the Jangwani Street based club with full energy and skills of the beautiful game in the world.

"What I want to tell people out there is that they should refrain from believing in whatever social media outlets are reporting. "The best way is to find the truth from players themselves by calling them or the leaders of the club other than making final judgements without thorough communication with the concerned parties," he said.

Additionally, Tshishimbi revealed that the thing he loves a lot in the country is the passionate fans that Tanzanians have to the game of football.

"I have had a chance to play football in many countries but here in Tanzania, people love football a lot and that is the unique thing which I love most," he said.

In a related development, his former coach Mwinyi Zahera termed Tshishimbi as a hardworking player who put it all at training sessions as if he is in a football match.

"His work rate at training and during games is almost the same that is why you see him running a lot when the game unfolds," Zahera said.