Rwanda: Genocide Victims Extracted From Kayonza Dam Now 78

9 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jean De Dieu Nsabimana

The community initiative to exhume victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi from the water dam located between sectors of Ruramira and Nyamirama in Kayonza District has on its third day found 52 bodies.

This brings the total number to 78 Genocide victims waiting for decent burial; following five exhumed on April 8, and 15 exhumed on April 6.

A week prior, some six victims were also exhumed by excavators that were removing water from the dam constructed in 1970s, according to Longin Gatanazi, executive secretary of Ruramira Sector.

He said, "This is just the beginning, we still have a lot of work to do, we only did three days and the remaining area is bigger that where we have excavated."

"We are not going to stop soon," he told The New Times.

Located between Gikaya Cell in Nyamirama Sector and Nkamba Cell in Ruramira, formerly Kabarondo Commune, the dam is known to be a place where thousands of Tutsis were dumped in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Most of the victims had fled to the area from the former communes of Kabarondo, Rutonde and Kayonza.

There are no official estimates of numbers known to have been dumped here, but many suggest that more than 3,000 were dumped in the dam that was used for agriculture purposes.

More than 50 victims were given decent burial in Ruramira Genocide Memorial during last year's commemoration period, after being exhumed from the same dam in summer of 2018 when the water level was lower.

This made the government think of the possibility to remove the water and search for more victims who could have been dumped there.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.