Rwanda Confirms Three More COVID-19 Cases

Rwanda has on Thursday, April 9, confirmed three more COVID-19 cases, increasing the country's total recorded positive cases to 113.

As of now, seven of these reported cases recovered and the country has not yet recorded any death.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health noted that the new cases include two travelers with recent travel history in the region and another one who was detected in tracing people who came in contact with previously COVID-19 confirmed cases.

The ministry also highlighted that all patients are in stable condition at Kanyinya hospital, Nyarugenge district, where they are being treated.

The new cases were diagnosed from 720 samples that were collected, according to the Ministry of Health.

As the number of confirmed cases increases, the Government has taken several measures to curb the spread of this pandemic, the recent one being extending the COVID-19 lockdown to 15 more days. It will go through April 19.

Other directives include a mandatory 14-day quarantine that every Rwandan or legal resident returning to the country is subject to upon arrival, at designated locations.

Some of the precautionary measures to follow so as to tackle COVID-19 include; avoiding unnecessary travels to countries with this pandemic, avoiding body contact (handshakes and hugs) and frequently washing hands with soap and water or disinfecting their hands using sanitizer.

The measures also include avoiding touching the nose, eyes or mouth before washing hands.

Citizens can also call 114, a Rwanda Biomedical Centre toll-free number, for further guidance.