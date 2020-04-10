Nigeria: COVID-19 - Nigeria Confirms 14 New Cases As Total Rises to 288

9 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodamola Owoseye

Nigeria's tally of Covid-19 infections on Thursday evening shot up to 288 from 276 announced on Wednesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the new data released by NCDC, 14 new cases have been recorded in Lagos and Delta States. Lagos has 13 while Delta has one.

Till date, 288 cases have been confirmed, 51 cases have been discharged and seven deaths have been recorded in Nigeria.

The health agency tweeted around 9:31pm that "as at 09:30 pm 9th April there are 288 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths" For more info- http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

A breakdown of the cases reported in the country show that Lagos is still the epicenter for the outbreak in the country.

Lagos state has now reported 158 cases, FCT- 54, Osun- 20, Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Bauchi- 6, Akwa Ibom and Kaduna reported 5 each, Ogun- 4, while Enugu, Ekiti, Rivers,Delta and Kwara- 2 apiece and Benue,

Ondo and Katsina have one case each.

Contact tracing

Going by global trajectory, more cases are expected to be recorded as the government intensifies contact tracing and monitoring in respect of the virus.

The agency said it has tested over 5,000 people and would continue to do more in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

"The use of rapid diagnostic tests is NOT recommended for patient care, as these can produce false results and affect response.

We continue to scale up testing in Nigeria, based on available method" it said.

Meanwhile, NCDC made a correction on figures released Wednesday. It reviewed the tally of cases in Bauchi State, bringing it back to six.

The agency tweeted that " Yesterday, we erroneously reported 2 new cases in Bauchi. Following further review, we can confirm that these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases.

"We apologise for this error and remain committed to ensuring transparent and accurate reporting of test results."

