Liberia: Newspaper Publishers Association Announces Suspension of Print Editions Over COVID - 19 Pandemic

Monrovia — The Publishers Association of Liberia (PAL) has announced that it will suspend the publications of all its membership prints version (hard copies) due to the State of Emergency imposed by the President in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

PAL says, its members will continue with their various online publications in order to keep its many readers, clients and advertisers inform of the ongoing development against the COVID 19 fight.

This move have become necessary due to the fact that the entire country would be locked down, restricting the movement of people, something that will also hinder our vendors from selling the papers.

PAL says, while it realizes the important role the media plays in disseminating information regarding this killer disease, it is further constrained by the government's inability to honor its debt to the media-something that has also hinder the media to function properly in these difficult times.

PAL says members will resume their print copies as soon as the conditions become favorable or when the government deems it necessary to lift the state of emergency.

